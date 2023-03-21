Insurance brokers congratulates Gov. Sanwo-Olu on re-election, pledges support 

By Rukayat Adeyemi

The Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) has congratulated Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on his re-election, describing it as a well deserved.

A letter signed by the council’s President, Mr Rotimi Edu, made available to the media in Lagos, said that the re-election of Sanwo-Olu did not come as a surprise.

Edu stated that Sanwo-Olu recorded sterling accomplishments during his out-going tenure in office.

He explained that the Lagos state Government had continued to sustain the enviable tradition of involving the insurance industry in its risk management strategies.

According to the council’s president, this has placed the state in the front row of insurance-friendly states in the country.

Edu promised Sanwo-Olu, also a fellow of the council, noted of continuous support of insurance brokers to the state.

He admonished other states to emulate Lagos State, by embracing insurance in their economic strategies to achieve the desired transformation. (NAN)