Institution urges FG to involve professionals in disposal of forfeited assets

The Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) has urged the Federal Government to involve its professional members in the disposal of forfeited assets.

The President of the institution, Mr Emmanuel Okas, made the call at a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

Okas, while commending the Federal Government for the bold step it took in inaugurating an inter-ministerial committee on the disposal of forfeited assets, insisted that estate valuers should be carried along in the process.

“We welcome the initiative as a step in the right direction especially at this time when COVID-19 pandemic has virtually grounded the global economy.

“Proceeds from this exercise will be a source of additional revenue for the country at this time that the revenue from crude oil which is the main stay of the nation’s economy is abysmally low.

“It is for this reason that the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers insists that national interest must come before any other consideration in the execution of this noble initiative.

“We stated that in the best interest of the country, professional estate surveyors and valuers must prominently involved in executing the lofty initiative,’’ Okas said.

He said that the assets in question must be enumerated and valued by professional estate surveyors and valuers to determine their current market values and to place the same value on the properties and other assets.

The president of NIESV said that the institution was willing and ready to partner with the government through the committee to achieve success for the very important national assignment.

The body commended the composition of the inter-ministerial committee especially the inclusion of professionals and other stakeholders for the appointment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government inaugurated an inter-ministerial committee on the disposal of assets forfeited to the government in 2020.

In line with this, the Chairman of the committee, Mr Dayo Akpata, recently called for the submission of proposal for the valuation of forfeited assets.

The Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) was founded in 1969 by the few qualified General Practice Chartered Surveyors who were trained mainly in the United Kingdom.

It was granted government recognition by the enactment of the Estate Surveyors and Valuers (Registration Act) Decree No. 24 of 1975.

The Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board of Nigeria (ESVARBON) is empowered to regulate and control the practice of the profession of Estate Surveying and Valuation in the country. (NAN)