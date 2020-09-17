Institute urges LASG to pay allowances to enforcement officers on training

Share the news













The Lagos State Law Enforcement Training Institute (LETI) has urged the management of law enforcement agencies to pay training allowance to officers participating in the institute’s training programmes.

The Director-General of LETI, Mr Ifalade Oyekan, made the appeal during the passing out parade of Batch 11 participants of the mandatory law enforcement officers’ proficiency training on Thursday.

Oyekan said that the 13-week training was part of the institute’s mandate to equip law enforcement officers with 21st century professional and tactical proficiency needed for quality service delivery.

He said that it was also in fulfillment of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s mandate to reposition and reorientate law enforcement officers according to the government’s THEMES agenda.

The THEMES agenda, he said, included: Traffic Management and Transportation; Health and Environment; Education and Technology; Making Lagos a 21st Century State; Security and Governance.

The director-general stressed that it was important for every participating officer to be paid training allowance by their agencies as a way of motivation.

“This is the 11th batch since the training started, and none has been given training allowance.

“It is not encouraging that you come here everyday and go through rigorous training without any stipend and this must change in subsequent batches, ” he said.

Oyekan charged the officers not to be distracted, but to utilise the skills learned effectively in the discharge of their duties.

”You have received training in different aspects, including emotional intelligence, etiquette and technology which will refine your operations on the field.

“I implore you to be very diligent, respect your officers and the public, be courteous and most importantly, do not compromise your integrity,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr Adegboyega Bajulaiye, General Manager, Lagos Neighborhood Safety Agency (LNSA), commended the efforts of the institute in ensuring that quality training was delivered to the officers.

He expressed confidence that the officers would perform their duties optimally based on the level of training received at the institute, which he said was of global standard.

“I must commend the Head of LETI for the quality of training because there is a significant difference from what the training curriculum used to be.

“This new management is rebranding LETI with innovative and creative ideas that will distinguish our law enforcement officers wherever they are.

“I have no doubt that with this training, our officers are more than capable to handle the task,” Bajulaiye said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 7,000 law enforcement officers are to participate in the 13-week training in 28 batches; 3,000 officers have been trained so far.

The officers are from Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS), Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps (LNSC) and Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI). (NAN)

