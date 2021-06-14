Institute trains Presiding Officers, Assistants for Sabon Gari Bye election

The Training of Presiding Officer (POs) and Assistant Presiding Officers (APOs) on Polling and Counting Procedures in Preparation for Sabon Gari SC Bye Election in Kaduna State scheduled for June 19th, 2021 commenced on 11th of June 2021.

The 3-day training is organized by the Electoral Institute with the objective that at the end of the training, participants should demonstrate the ability to understand Polling and Counting Procedures and effectively perform the electoral functions of POs/APOs in line with the First Supplementary Guidelines and Regulations to Elections and the INEC Policy on Conducting Elections in the Context of COVID -19 Pandemic.

The Training commenced at GGSS Dogon Bauchi, Sabon Gari, Zaria.

During the Training, the DG, TEI Dr. Sa’ad Umar Idris and the AS, Kaduna State, Mal Awwal Muhammad Mashi while addressing the Ad hoc Staff emphasized on the need for participants to put up the right attitude and proper conduct not only during the training but also in the course of conducting the elections. That is the first step towards free, fair, credible and Inclusive Election.

Participants were also advised to be non partisan in the discharge of their duties. They are further charged to ask questions where necessary, highlighting the importance of training to Presiding Officers (POs) and Assistant Presiding Officers (APOs) who are the first point of succesful elections.

The participants adhered to the PTF/NCDC guidelines by ensuring social distancing in sitting arrangements, wearing of face masks and use of Hand sanitizers during the training.

The Training will highlight among others; the Voters Code of Conduct for Elections in the context of COVID-19 Pandemic as well as the Mock practice of the Revised Accreditation Process which involves the use of the Smart Card Reader (SCRs) for accreditation of Voters and the use of Z-PAD in the Upload of Polling Unit Results (scanned form EC 8A) on Portal for Public View.