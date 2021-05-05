Institute seeks speedy passage of Forensic Bill to end crime in Nigeria

The Chartered Institute of Forensic and Investigative Professionals of Nigeria (CIFIPN), has stressed the need speedy passage of the Forensic Bill, establishing the institute, into law.

Pro-term President of CIFIPN, Dr Enape Victoria, made the call on Wednesday in Abuja, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Victoria, who spoke on the backdrop of training and induction of new members into CIFIPN, commended the 9th-Senate moves to pass the bill into law, saying should be done to fast-track assent.

She said though the senate had passed the bill into law on March 3, it was still waiting final and assent by President Muhammadu Buhari.

for effective implementation of laudable objectives as stipulated in provisions.

“However, we in the ability of the not to allow itself to be distracted, especially, by some groups who have sworn to truncate noble legislative process, due to their selfish and parochial interests.

“As a panacea for handling criminal investigations in the 21st Century, it instructive to note that the senate expeditiously passed bill based on relevance to the anti-corruption drive of this administration.

“There therefore, the need for the to toe the line of its counterpart, the senate, by giving this bill expedient and speedy passage into law,” Victoria said.

She described insecurity, corruption and cyber-crimes as the biggest problems, confronting Nigeria’s economic growth, and for a forensic approach in the challenges.

NAN reports that CIFIPN is a multidisciplinary anti- organisation with membership that cuts across law, criminology, sociology, economics, security, psychology, banking and finance, and uses science and technology to detect, prevent and investigate . (NAN)

