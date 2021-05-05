The Chartered Institute of Forensic and Investigative Professionals of Nigeria (CIFIPN), has stressed the need for speedy passage of the Forensic Bill, establishing the institute, into law.

Pro-term President of CIFIPN, Dr Enape Victoria, made the call on Wednesday in Abuja, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Victoria, who spoke on the backdrop of training and induction of new members into CIFIPN, commended the 9th-Senate for moves to pass the bill into law, saying more should be done to fast-track its assent.

She said though the senate had passed the bill into law on March 3, it was still waiting for final consideration and assent by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This is for effective implementation of its laudable objectives as stipulated in its provisions.

“However, we believe in the ability of the House of Representatives not to allow itself to be distracted, especially, by some groups who have sworn to truncate this noble legislative process, due to their selfish and parochial interests.

“As a panacea for handling criminal investigations in the 21st Century, it is instructive to note that the senate expeditiously passed this bill based on its relevance to the anti-corruption drive of this administration.

“There is therefore, the need for the House of Representatives to toe the line of its counterpart, the senate, by giving this bill expedient and speedy passage into law,” Victoria said.

She described insecurity, corruption and cyber-crimes as the biggest problems, confronting Nigeria’s economic growth, and called for a forensic approach in tackling the challenges.

NAN reports that CIFIPN is a multidisciplinary anti-fraud organisation with membership that cuts across law, criminology, sociology, economics, security, psychology, banking and finance, and uses science and technology to detect, prevent and investigate fraud. (NAN)

