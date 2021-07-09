Institute seeks laws to strengthen agencies on urban, regional planning

The Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, Nasarawa Chapter, has called on the state government to strengthen relevant agencies to ensure strict enforcement of laws on urban and regional planning.

Dr Daniel Adamu, the State Chairman of the institute, who made the call at a one-day convention of town planners on Friday in Lafia said this would enhance socio economic growth of the state.

According to Adamu, as part of measures to open up major areas especially in Karu and Lafia for robust economic viability, there is need to adopt strategic action plan.

He said such plan would be geared towards addressing cases of indiscriminate erection of structures without recourse to proper planning.

Adamu said the proactive measures should be put in place to decongest the major towns of the state especially unapproved settlements and other structures without proper plans.

He said the measures would also check cases of buildings collapsing in many areas as a result of defects in their structures.

Adamu commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for awarding contracts for the construction of Ultra Modern Motor Parks and Markets in some major local government areas of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that high new officials to run the affairs of the institute in the state were elected at the convention. (NAN)

