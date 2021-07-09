Institute seeks laws to strengthen agencies on urban, regional planning

July 9, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 The Nigerian of Town Planners, Nasarawa Chapter, has called state to strengthen relevant agencies to ensure strict enforcement of laws on urban and regional planning.

Dr Daniel Adamu, the State Chairman of the , who made the call at a one-day convention of town planners in Lafia said this would enhance socio growth of the state.

According to Adamu, as part of measures to up areas especially in Karu and Lafia for robust viability, there is need to adopt strategic action plan.

He said such plan would be geared towards addressing cases of indiscriminate erection of structures without recourse to proper planning.

Adamu said the proactive measures should be put in place to decongest the towns of the state especially unapproved settlements  and other structures without proper plans.

He said the measures would also check cases of buildings collapsing in many areas as a result of defects in their structures.

Adamu commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for awarding contracts for the construction of Ultra Modern Motor Parks and Markets in some local areas of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that high officials to run the affairs of the in the state were elected at the convention. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,