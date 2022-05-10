Institute reiterates resolve to strengthen banking, finance education

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), has reiterated its resolve to strengthen banking and finance education to encourage professionalism in the country’s banking industry.

A statement issued by Mr Nelson Olagundoye, Head, Corporate Communications of CIBN, said the institute’s President, Dr Bayo Olugbemi, said this at the groundbreaking of the CIBN Bankers’ Hall in Nasarawa State on Tuesday.

Olugbemi said the institute would strengthen banking education through the infusion of professional elements into the teaching and learning of the courses for enhancement of the profession.

The president said the institute had commenced the construction of a 160-seater lecture theatre to be equipped with ultra-modern gadgets at the Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa.

Olugbemi said the move was part of efforts toward achieving the goal to strengthen the courses.

“In order to strengthen the performances of banking and finance graduates in the country, the institute embarked on a linkage programme, which commenced at the Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa in 2021.

“The CIBN Bankers’ hall will serve as the melting pot for the training and development of future ready bankers.

“This project represents our contribution to the development of banking and finance education in Nigeria, bearing in mind that government alone cannot provide all that is required for quality education, especially at tertiary level,’’ he said.

Olugbemi, however, said that revitalising the educational system of the country was the collective responsibility of all stakeholders. (NAN)

