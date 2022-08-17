Institute pledges support for Soludo

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

The Nigeria Policy Institute, USA (NPI-USA), a non-partisan organisation, has pledged its support for Gov. Charles Soludo’s infrastructure projects in Anambra.

The Executive Director of the institute, Chief Jimmy Asiegbu who spoke with journalists in Awka on Wednesday, expressed the institute’s readiness to support Soludo’s administration financially and technologically.

He said the group would make itself part of the progressive changes needed for effective and productive governance of Anambra and the country.

Asiegbu commended Soludo for effectively handling the troubling issues of insecurity such as cultism, kidnapping, killings and drug abuse in restoring safety and peace to the state.

He also commended Soludo for cleaning up Okpoko, Awka, Onitsha and environs, as well as closing the tax loopholes and revenue misappropriation in the state.

“Soludo has undeniably demonstrated that he is equal to the task of fulfilling his campaign promises to people of the state.

“These campaign promises include turning Anambra into a livable environment, road construction and tackling infrastructural decays, flood and erosion related problems across the state.

“It is a welcome development that Anambra indigenes in Diaspora are supporting Soludo’s projects, and we urge other indigenes living abroad to emulate this gesture,” he said.

The executive director urged the governor to work with the Diaspora indigenes of the state to assist his government financially, technologically and otherwise by setting up accounts where they could donate their ‘widow’s’ might.

He called for progressive steps to attract local and foreign businesses, for business growth and job creation for the unemployed youths in the state.

“We urge the governor to surround himself with good advisers who will tell him the truth and suggest the best approach to solving the problems of the state.

“NPI-USA has confidence that Soludo will work on exceeding the performance of his predecessors and make Anambra the Dubai of Africa as he had severally promised” he said.

He, therefore, called on residents to accord the governor all the support he needs to succeed,” he said. (NAN)

