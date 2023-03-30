Institute, NEPC caution farmers against using pesticides to store beans

by Habibu Harisu

The Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute (NSPRI) and the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) have cautioned farmers against the use of pesticides and chemicals in storing dried beans and other legume crops.

Speaking at a sensitisation workshop in Sokoto, Dr Akin Olagbaju of the NSPRI, said the exercise was organised to enhance the capacity of farmers and merchants on how best to preserve beans for effective and profitable exportation.

Olagbaju highlighted several ways in which farmers and merchants can store their beans and legume crops without using any form of insecticide.

”The use of chemicals for storage is the cause of several ailments such as cancer among many others ravaging ills in the society.

”The NSPRI is also working on research on how to best to store onions and other varieties of crops for long term use and exportation,” he said.

Earlier in his presentation tagged ” Compliance to Food Safety Standards in Production and Storage of Safe and Healthy dried Beans for export” NEPC Trade Support Advisor, Alhaji Yahaya Ahmad-Sukaraiju said 95 beans farmers and merchants were selected in Sokoto state for the exercise.

Ahmad-Sukaraiju urged participants to make use of the opportunity to practice what they learned for business advantages as well as for the benefit of their produce.

”If you put these storage options you are taught today to proper use, you will not use chemicals in preserving your crops. These chemicals are dangerous to human health,” he said.

Also speaking, the DSC Faruk Umar, of Nigeria Custom Service (NCS) in Sokoto advised exporters in the state to ensure they comply with all the registration processes .

Umar said all the required documents needed for exportation can be obtained through the office NEPC in Sokoto state. (NAN)