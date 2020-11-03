Institute inducts Senator, former Army Spokesman, others





The Institute of Organisational and Administrative Risk Management (IOARM) of Nigeria has inducted 138 persons into its various categories of membership during its third induction and capacity building programme held at General ML Agwai Block of the Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC), Abuja on Saturday 31st October, 2020.



A breakdown shows that those inducted into the institute include 9 Distinguished Fellows, 51 Fellows, 11 Senior Members, 36 Full Members, 23 Associate Members, 6 Graduate Members and 2 Student Members.



The occasion which was chaired by renowned physicist, Professor Babatunde Rabiu, who is the Director and Chief Executive of the Centre for Atmospheric Research of the National Space Research and Development Agency of Nigeria (CAR-NASRDA), and Chairman of the Governing Council of IOARM.



Even more, the event featured two induction lectures on Introduction to risk management and Application of risk management methods in emerging world presented by Professor (Mrs) Oluwabunmi Olaitan Agarry, a renowned resource person in the area of Risk Management Methods, as well as oath taking for members presided over by Barrister Akomolafe Bankole Joel, the principal partner of Bank-Akomolafe & Co, Mount Zion Chambers, Abuja.

The highpoint of the induction ceremony was the conferment of the various membership status on the new members.

Among those inducted as Distinguished Fellows categories were Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia; Major General Jide Jeelel Ogunlade, Executive Director Consult at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre; Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (rtd), former Director of Army Public Relations; Elder Ade Alemi and Adeyemi Ademola Edward, amongst others.



The Institute of Organizational and Administrative Risk Management of Nigeria continues to offer professional training, consultancy, research and leadership services to control and minimize organizational risks in all sectors of the economy. The main aim of the Institute is to develop highly-skilled manpower and multifaceted leaders with a well developed global risk management mindset.

Currently, the Institute offers direct membership for candidates with minimum qualification of B.Sc/HND in any field of study. For further information on eligibility, please visit our website www.ioarm.org.ng