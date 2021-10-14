Institute donates equipment to boost agricultural products’ storage in Niger

The Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute (NSPRI) Ilorin, on Thursday, donated 100 units of Fish Ice box and Hermetic steel drums to the Niger state government, to boost agricultural products’ storage in the state.

Dr Patience Pessu, the Executive Director of the Institute, made this known while presenting the facilities to the Niger state Agricultural and Mechanisation Development Authority (NAMDA), in Minna.

Pessu, who was represented by Dr Awagu Emenike, the Director, Fruits and Vegetables, said that the institute was committed to providing modern agricultural facilities for optimal growth.

She explained that the facilities support was geared towards improving post-harvest handling and safety of agricultural commodities in the country.

“We are fully committed to providing and distributing improved post-harvest technologies, smoking Kiln® and Ice Fish Box® to selected beneficiaries in the post-harvest value chain in selected states of the country.

Pessu said that the smoking Kiln is an efficient technology for drying fish and meat and high quality products, with permissible polyaromatic hydrocarbons.

While the Ice Fish Box® is a cold chain technology developed for extending the shelf-life of fresh fish, as well as an effective means of handling fish for transportation, distribution, and marketing.

“NSPRI Hermetic Steel drum is an airtight technology developed by NSPRI for non-chemical preservation of dried crops; products; such as grains; pulses; roots; tubers; fruits; vegetables; fisheries and livestock.

“NSPRI Steel Drum can also be used at household, domestic and small-scale storage levels,” she said.

Alhaji Al-Mustapha Suleiman, the Director General, NAMDA, lauded the efforts of the institute at donating the storage facilities, pledging that they would be judiciously utilised for the main purpose it was made for.

Suleiman explained that the facilities would also pave way for massive storage of various Agricultural products to enhances the socioeconomic development of the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...