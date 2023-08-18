Institute  commends Tinubu on stand-alone tourism ministry

By Priscilla Osaje

Mr Abiodun Odusanwo, the National President of the Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN), has commended President Bola Tinubu for creating a stand-alone Federal Ministry of Tourism.

Odusanwo, in a statement on Friday in Abuja said the tourism industry would now be given full commitment and effective concentration to make it thrive and bring in the desired benefits.

He described the development as a strategic move by the government to embrace tourism as a key driver of socio-economic growth in the country.

According to him, the industry never had a stand-alone tourism ministry, adding that this would take the sector to the next level.

“Government is the unifying and rallying point for all private sector operators in the sector to look up to, for the provision of better policy directives.

“They make provision of necessary infrastructure for Nigeria to be transformed into a compelling, highly competitive and preferred destination.

The ITPN boss, while felicitating the newly appointed Minister of Tourism, Ms. Lola Ade-John, urged her to bring her wealth of experience as an IT specialist into tourism.

He added that Ade-John being a resource manager has the capacity to run the ministry in view of the enormous socio-economic potential of the nation’s tourism resources.

“Nigeria is greatly endowed with huge tourism potential waiting to be tapped.

“The minister should see her appointment as a clarion call to grow and develop the country’s tourism sector via the creative application of modern technology.

” The modern technology which is capable of generating great revenue, creating job opportunities, fighting poverty and revamping the national economy.

“The industry players and critical stakeholders in the sector look up to the minister, to run the affairs of the ministry with that ‘orchestra-conductor’ relationship, with the objective of re-positioning the ministry as a viable government body.

“For purposeful leadership guidance and direction, functional policy formulations, and implementable high-tech solutions that will create the enabling environment for operators of the industry at both public and private sector levels to thrive,” he added

Odusanwo further said that the call for a stand-alone tourism ministry had been on for a very long time.

” It is hoped that the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’. of government will truly breath a renewed hope in the Nigerian tourism industry, for better performance in the nation’s socio-economic facet,” he said.

He further said that ITPN, as nation’s premier professional body in tourism, hospitality and related trades, would continue to ensure high level of competent professional practices in the industry.

He added that ITPN would put in check the wanton and unwholesome infiltration and practices of quacks within the professional fold of the industry.

He called on all stakeholders and key players in the industry to instill professional competence in their operations and rally around the new minister.

He added that such supports would go a long way in helping her to achieve a successful administration of the ministry.

He said that it would also ensure better results and greater outcome for the industry and good of the country.(NAN)

