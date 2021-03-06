Mr Abu Ibn-Saheed, Director, International Institute of Islamic Therapy in Nigeria, has called on the Federal Government to strictly regulate traditional herbal medicine practice in the country.

Saheed made the call during the convocation ceremony of 32 students of the institute in Abuja on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the convocation is themed: ‘Faith and Therapy in a Pandemic’.

He said the call was necessary to check the activities of quacks that go about perpetrating evil in the name of certified herbal medicine practitioners.

According to Saheed, one of the objectives of the institute is to promote and provide Islamic therapeutic services to the public.

He, therefore, urged the graduating students to always ensure strict compliance with the ethics of the profession while discharging their duties.

Meanwhile, the Director of Studies, Hajiya Kubrah Abdussalam, said the institute used some of the teachings of the Quran and Sunnah of the Holy Prophet to proffer solutions to medical conditions of patients.

Speaking to NAN, some of the graduates expressed their desire to deploy the knowledge acquired during the training to address medical conditions of the less privileged in the society.

One of them, Mrs Fatima Sanni, expressed optimism that she would make impact, not only in her home, but also within her community.

”I promise to assist the less privileged with the experience I have in Islamic Therapy; providing help to them when the need arises,” she said.

Another graduate, Mr Zakariya Jamiu, emphasised the need to ensure proper compliance with the rules and regulations guiding the discharge of their duties as Islamic therapists. (NAN)

