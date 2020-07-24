Institute calls for review, reform of 2007 Public Procurement Act

Share the news













By Chimezie Godfrey

The Institute for Governance and Leadership Studies in Africa (IGLSA), has called for a national review and reformation of the public procurement act 2007.

The Institute made the call at the close of a 3-day retreat with the theme,”The Roles of the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary in the Implementation of Public Procurement Law 2007,” held recently in Abuja.

The Director General of the institute, Dr Lanre Adebayo noted that the key issues affecting public procurement in Nigeria include the fact that public procurement is still uncharted area, issues of financial autonomy to both the legislature and the judiciary, and the influence of the executive over the legislature and the judiciary.

Others are issues of separation of power/ independency of functions amongst the legislative and judicial arms of government, issues of discriminating laws in public procurement, issues of capacity building and cross cutting issues in public procurement regulation and regulating body.

In the light of the foregoing, Adebayo called for a national review of the public procurement act in order to resolve certain conflicting issues, among other recommendations..

“There is the need to organise a national conference on the issues it financial autonomy as regards to public procurement in Nigeria.

“A need for proper regulation and compliance by all arms of government, clearly spelling out who regulates and who supervises public procurement implementation.

“Develope, empower and encourage a legally recognized system for more prolonged and periodic training and capacity building for procurement officials.

“Establish a framework to regulate and grant approvals at the legislative and judicial arms within their public procurement.

“Putting into plans and consideration towards exporting our own tailored Nigerian knowledge and model in public procurement.

“A call for a national review and some reformation of the Public Procurement Act, 2007 to resolve certain conflicting and impinging issues, such as inclusion of the judiciary and legislative representatives in the National Council for Public Procurement (NCPP) to promote inclusiveness and remove the question of autonomy,” he stated.

Adebayo encouraged the judiciary to operate her public procurement in line with the learnt global standard from the retreat.

According to him, there is need for further possible discussion on public procurement at the level of National Judicial Council (NJC).

He also stressed the need to professionalize public procurement in Nigeria by equipping public officers with the right skills.

The participants in the retreat opined that an efficient and effective operation of the public procurement in cognizance with best global procurement practices and standards is germane and essential in strengthening Nigeria’s democracy.

Other discussants at the retreat include Barr. Danladi Kifasi, former Head of Service of the federation, Prof. Sumaila Femi, Executive Director, MicroMab Consulting Services, and Mr Muhammed Attah, among others.

