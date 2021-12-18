Institute advocates establishment of procurement council to fight corruption

The President of the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply Management of Nigeria, Alhaji Jubrin Ado, has called for the establishment of National Council on Public Procurement to effectively tackle corruption in public places.

Ado made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the sideline of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the institute in Abuja.

Ado, who called on President Muhammadu Buhari to expedite action on the establishment of the council, said that it would complement his efforts in the fight against corruption in the country.

He said that a properly constituted and inaugurated National Council on Public Procurement would further strengthen and institutionalize the fight against corruption, which had become a recurring decimal to the development of Nigeria.

The establishment of the council, he said would ensure that the Bureau of Public Procurement carries out its functions based on transparency, competition, integrity, and ensuring bets value for money.

“It will also help check fraudulent practices in the award of public contracts through inflation of contract costs, poor project prioritisation, poor budgeting process, and other manipulations of procurement and contract award processes.

”The council, which will be made up of men and women of proven integrity will ensure due process in the award of contracts, eliminate corrupt practices in the procurement process,” he said.

Ado also called on President Buhari to ensure that all professional members of the institute work as procurement officers to rid the public service of corrupt practices.

”That is the only way out, you cannot allow anybody to work as a procurement officer just because he has gone through one or two weeks training and then call him a professional, it doesn’t work like that.

”We train people at least a minimum of 18 months, after you have graduated, at least for 18 months and, some who went to polytechnic with HND are also given another one year training to become professionals.

”You cannot compare that with one who just learn one or two weeks training and said he has become a professional.

”That is why we are having problem in the country particularly with regards to procurement.

”Every scandal in the country is being linked to procurement, billions of naira and dollars are being looted because of procurement problem,” he said.

He insisted that for the country to move forward and ensure transparency in all transactions, every procurement should follow the due process.(NAN

