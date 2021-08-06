Inspector, 3 bandits die as gunmen attack Imo police division

Police command in Imo has confirmed that three bandits and a Police Inspector, died during a gun duel in Police Division in Orsu Local Government Area on Thursday night.

Commissioner of Policein the state, Abutu Yaro disclosed this in a statement signed by the command’s spokesman, CSP Mike Abattam in Owerri on Friday.

Yaro said the command’s tactical team engaged the bandits after they attacked the police station with explosive device.

The commissioner said the police later subdued the bandits and recovered their riffle, while others fled into the bush with bullet wounds.

“On Aug. 5, at about 2135 hours, armed bandits, in their numbers attacked and threw explosives and petrol bombs on top of the roof of Orsu Police Station, damaging the roof and causing fire outbreak in the station.

“The fire affected some of the vehicles parked at the division, but the command’s tactical team on ground engaged the bandits in a gun duel.

“Due to the superior fire power of the police, the bandits were subdued and three of the bandits were neutralized and their guns, one pump action gun and two locally made double barrel pistols were recovered while others escaped into the bush with bullet wounds.

According to Yaro, unfortunately, a police inspector lost his life in the attack.

The command however, called on the good people of Imo State especially, the Orsu community to assist the police with credible information that would lead to the arrest of the escaped bandits.

“Report to the nearest police station any person seen with or treating bullet wounds.

“Also hospitals are advised to ensure that they report any person who comes to them for treatment of bullet wounds,’’ the commissioner said. (NAN)

