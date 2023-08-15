INSIGHT: Senator Lawal Adamu Usman: Senate’s Perfect Choice for Basic Education

By Aliyu Isa Musa

At its core, the act of philanthropy represents the ability and willingness by a person to selflessly work to bring about positive change in society and make it worthwhile.

Among the countless philanthropists who have left indelible marks on the sands of time throughout human history, are those whose unwavering commitment to the development of knowledge in society would forever be remembered and cherished. These exceptional individuals having recognized the transformative power of education strive in all they do to empower the minds of beneficiaries and break barriers in order to catalyze cerebral development.

In this article, I intend to bring to the fore, the unsung life and philanthropic endeavours of an eminent supporter of education, whose passion and dedication continue to reshape countless lives.

Senator Lawal Adamu Usman, fondly called Mr. La; a serving Senator from Kaduna Central Senatorial District, is one philanthropist whose passion for education is unwavering, never tiring and enthusiastically focused in doing so.

Senator Lawal Adamu Usman experienced education firsthand during his transformative years. The impact of learning on his own person through the support of his parents made him recognise the immense value of knowledge to society.

Deliberately, he vowed to dedicate his resources and influence in creating educational opportunities for the benefit of the less fortunate in society.



With an astute understanding of the challenges faced by underprivileged members of society, Senator Lawal Adamu set out on a mission to inspire change through education. Most evidently in a time when the supposed one of the non-negotiable rights of the human being was almost denied them by the Kaduna state government through hiking of school fees of state owned tertiary institutions. His swift intervention, through a donation of N50 million to rescue the sons and daughters of the less privileged, was executed by this gentleman with ease.

Mr. La’s philanthropy focused primarily on expanding access to education. Believing that education is the cornerstone of socio-economics and the development of every society, his conviction was stronger.

Using his Lawal Adamu Usman Foundation, he established scholarship programmes, providing financial support to talented and deserving students who lack the means to pursue higher education. This is aside his countless empowerment programmes of Skills Acquisitions, Injecting Funds into the businesses of women, especially widows and now awards of scholarships to students to complement his annual routine of payments of WAEC, NECO and JAMB Registrations fees for hundreds of secondary school graduates. An attribute that even he, may not be able to remember the time he started.

It may seem as unbelievable but the Senator from Kaduna Central Senatorial District played a pivotal role in supporting schools and educational infrastructure in disadvantaged areas. This he affirms using the United Nation’s Charter on Education that one does not need permission of any authority to develop education in any part of the world. Such drive only comes from a person who knows the importance of quality education which is the driving force of any meaningful human and societal development. Mr. La spearheaded many initiatives in order to contribute in the construction of educational facilities thereby helping to promote conducive learning environments for students and easing the bottlenecks faced by the education system as a whole.

He firmly believes that well-trained and motivated teachers are crucial for the delivery of quality education, Mr. La goes out of his way to lift school teachers up when they are weak.

To this end, I have no doubt in my mind that his becoming the Chairman, Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education will work to the advantage of the ordinary Nigerian.

I am sure that, he will, in accordance with the law, establish and promote academic and social programs that will provide comprehensive training, mentorship, and resources to teachers and students across the country. Being the Chairman of this important Committee, I don’t doubt the fact that he will nurture education and educators. The Senator’s

Recognition of transformative potentials of technology in the quest for education, he has vowed to champion initiatives that will integrate technological resources into teaching and learning processes in schools across the country.

Senator Lawal Adamu’s philanthropic traits which has left an indelible mark on education will be his guiding principle towards chairing his Committee with ease.

The joy he derives upon unlocking the doors of opportunities for those who hitherto, had limited access to education, will ease his task, make it worth his while, knowledgeable and consistent.

Aliyu Isa Musa

Ialiyumusa@yahoo.com

Writes in from: Kaduna

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

