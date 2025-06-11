INSIGHT: Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto’s Agricultural Revolution, By Usman Garba Abubakar

A typical politician in our clime makes campaign promises only for the purpose of winning an election. And once elected and inaugurated in office, the promises are either totally forgotten, or only mentioned in passing. But Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto of Sokoto state has proved to be a different kind of politician. To him, campaign promises are a form of contract with the electorate which a man of integrity must fulfill his own side of the bargain.

In the 9-Point Smart Agenda that he used to canvass for electoral support in 2023, then candidate Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto aptly listed agriculture as one of the key areas of strategic focus of his administration. Two years down the line, the governor has not disappointed. Instead, he has walked his talk by implementing lots of agricultural initiatives which have attracted applause and commendation within and outside the shores of the country.

Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto believes that farming should not be seasonal. For this reason, he initiated several irrigation schemes to boost round the year agricultural productivity to improve farmers’ income and food security. Some notable irrigation projects which he executed include the 450 hectares Kware Irrigation Scheme, that has been completed and will soon be allocated to farmers, enhancing dry season farming and increasing crop yields.

Similarly, work is progressing on the Wurno Irrigation Scheme, aiming to provide more water for irrigation for farmers in the state. The governor has also awarded the contract for the rehabilitation of Lugu Dam, which will help restore its water capacity and support further irrigation activities.

Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto has shown himself as a man who consistently walks his talk. In March 2025, he flagged off the distribution of irrigation pumps, to maximize water management, grinding machines, and mills to 91 rural communities, to improve post-harvest processing capacity. One thousand (1,000) water pumps were equally distributed to youths and women groups; 23 multipurpose threshers were also provided; 3,000 tomato grinding ,and 58 rice threshing machines have been distributed to farmers. Plans are underway to procure new tractors to facilitate mechanized farming, enhancing agricultural productivity and efficiency across all farming communities in Sokoto state.

The Government of Sokoto state, under Dr Ahmad Aliyu, is collaborating with the Federal Government’s Sustainable Power and Irrigation for Nigeria (SPIN) project to integrate renewable energy sources, such as solar power, to facilitate irrigation and boost agricultural productivity. Under SPIN initiatives, the state government plans to provide solar powered irrigation systems along the Sokoto Rima River and its major tributaries for sustainable food production.

As part of his agricultural revolution, the award winning governor has set aside 5,000 acres of land for commercial farming: thus, creating a nucleus farm that enables high-volume production of staple crops (onions, millet, garlic) for both domestic consumption and export. There is already a booming export trade of onions from Sokoto State to many West African countries like Ghana and Benin Republic. The overall impact of these measures is an increase in the state internally generated revenue (IGR)

The governor believes that a tree cannot make a forest, which explains his several partnerships with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and the World Bank to develop durable infrastructure, storage, processing facilities,financing and technical expertise to enhance agricultural productivity and efficiency.

Governor Aliyu has promptly released ₦1 billion in counterpart funds to secure the state’s share of the ACReSAL project, a World Bank-backed Agro-Climatic Resilience initiative underscoring his commitment to timely implementation and completion of project.

Sokoto state experiences low rainfall, dry conditions and variable rainfall patterns and in other to mitigate these semi-arid climate condition, the administration of Ahmad Aliyu launched an ambitious Moringa agroforestry initiative. Under this programme, the administration intends to plant 7,000 hectares of Moringa oleifera (the “super-food tree”).

The tree is known for its rapid growth, is also cultivated to combat desertification, improve nutrition, and provide economic benefits for the farmers through potential exports. The products of Moringa have a global market.

The governor who by the way is an accountant believes in the diversification of the states revenue sources and foreign exchange earnings for the country which explains why he has pursued an export-oriented strategy in his agricultural revolution. Towards this end the government is encouraging the use of organic fertilizers, pesticides, and herbicides to ensure chemical-free outputs that meet international phytosanitary standards.

As part of the agricultural revolution,the necessary frameworks are also being developed, for instance a dedicated export terminal and logistic hub in Sokoto, which would reduce post-harvest losses, lower logistics costs for farmers, and streamline the shipment of onions, millet, garlic and even Sokoto beef to markets in Saudi Arabia and beyond have been put in place. Very critical for the governor is an improvement in farmers income and an improved economy.

Ahmad Aliyu has implemented many other programmes in the agricultural sector which have distinguished him as a creative governor. For instance, he launched Milk and Beef Enhancement Programme as part of his agricultural revolution. This is aimed at boosting the production of milk and beef for indigenous consumption, enhancement of food security and support for local farmers, job creation, the stimulation of economic growth, and improvement of the livelihoods of farmers and herders in Sokoto State.

Also, plans are underway to establish a Livestock Service Center in Wamakko Local Government Area. This center will offer essential services such as veterinary care, breeding programmes, and training for livestock farmers, thereby enhancing livestock productivity and resilience.

Recognizing the potential of the leather industry, the state government is focused on modernizing hide and skin processing techniques. By promoting sustainable animal rearing practices, there would be more leathers for processing and by

improving processing methods,the governor’s goal is to enhance the quality of leather products, attract more investments that would create more employment opportunities in the sector.

As a firm believer in inclusive governance, the governor has ensured that agricultural empowerment in Sokoto state cuts across gender barriers. In mid-2024, women farmers numbering more than 40 were each provided with solar-powered irrigation pumps for dry-season cultivation, alongside grain stocks and N500,000 cash grants, to bolster both productivity and financial independence. Small-scale dairy processors and pastoralist cooperatives were also equipped with cooling tanks, processing equipment, training, and linkage to urban markets.

Governor Aliyu’s administration has strategically approved ₦14 billion under the Nigeria-Community Action (for) Resilience and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) programme to support vulnerable populations, including livestock farmers. The funding will facilitate the provision of livestock and agricultural processing machines to over 3,000 youths and women. The administration of Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto recently flagged off a free fertilizer distribution for farming.

Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto’s multi-dimensional agricultural agenda, blending input distribution, land reforms, climate resilience, value-chain development, and export promotion reflects his vision to transform Sokoto into the food basket and , agro-industrial hub of Nigeria.