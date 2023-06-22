INSIGHT: Emergence Of The Young Inventor, Muzambilu Aminu Itas, By Na’ im Sulaiman

His name was Muzambilu Aminu, (born in 12th, Feb 1998, in Itas, Bauchi State of Nigeria). He attended Central Science Primary School Itas from 2004 to 2009, and Government Technical College Gamawa from 2009 until 2015, then he proceeded to Suizview Institute of Technology Kaduna where he studied Solar Installation and Management in 2018. He’ s an inventor, a mechanically-oriented, and a device repairer.

When he grew up at an early stage of his childhood, he started developing interest in creativity, not for long after he entered primary school, in the sixth grade, he made a local and put together a small freezer and installed a motor and fan on it. In 2009, when he entered secondary school, for three years he didn’ t construct anything, after entering the fourth grade, he went ahead and wired their house, powered with solar system (automatic-based) at night it will bring a light, and when power comes in the middle of the night, the solar will lose itself to power, and when the power turned off in the middle of the night, the solar will turn on to light the house, when it is morning, the solar will turn itself off and will not work. After entering the fifth grade, he made a small cellphone( with and other domestic materials) with a memory card space for audio and her screen like a small watch, when he went to the school with it, the pupil’ s were surprised, and he was praised by both the pupil’ s and the teachers.

When he was in the sixth grade, he constructed a “Power Distribution Board” were he represent his school in Bauchi, the program was attended by all the technical schools across the state, for each school to display her mechanical and technical skills, being the representer of the school which he comes to represent, he categorically explained how he constructed the “Power Board” how it works and how to operate it, the school received a great accolades and were awarded for the project.

In 2019-2020, he made a local Fintech machine that does the same job as POS machine, by then he took a little while without constructing in order to have more time to study and to seek more knowledge.

Towards the end of 2021, when (Center for Information Technology and Development) CITAD kick started Community Network project across Nigeria in order to bridge the connectivity gap in underserved and unserved communities, Itas/Gadau LGA happens to be one of the beneficiaries of the project, to simplify the method of communication, this led him to design and develop “Community Radio” as an inroad to bridge the digital disparities in underserved and unserved areas in Itas/Gadau, as the majority of local dwellers doesn’t have sufficient access, capacity, or motivation to use smartphone, and to serve as a potential solution that would increase responsiveness to local needs on Community Networks.

Although not all his inventions worked out due to the unavailability of materials and resources.

