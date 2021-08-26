Insecurity:NCWS urges empowerment of vigilantes, hunters to complement security agencies’efforts

August 26, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The National Council of Women Societies (NCWS),Plateau chapter, urged the Federal Government and State Governments empower vigilantes and hunters complement the efforts of security agencies in their against insecurity.

The President of the chapter, Mrs Felicia Bala, made the call in a statement made available the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Jos.

Bala said this imperative as the vigilantes and hunters were closer the people, and they knew the terrain of their respective communities better.

She also called governments device proactive steps stem the tide of violence in the state and the country.

The council urged security agencies to thoroughly checking people coming into the state via various routes and should not take any information them with levity in order save lives.

condemned the renewed violence in parts of the state during which persons, including women and children,had been hacked death gunmen and properties destroyed.

The president prayed for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives and also prayed for comfort for the bereaved families.(NAN)

