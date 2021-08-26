Insecurity:NCWS urges empowerment of vigilantes, hunters to complement security agencies’efforts

The National Council of Women Societies (NCWS),Plateau chapter, has urged the Federal Government and State Governments to empower vigilantes and hunters to complement the efforts of security agencies in their fight against insecurity.

The President of the chapter, Mrs Felicia Bala, made the call in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Jos.

Bala said this was imperative as the vigilantes and hunters were closer to the people, and that they knew the terrain of their respective communities better.

She also called on the governments to device proactive steps to stem the tide of violence in the state and the country.

The council urged security agencies to be thoroughly checking people coming into the state via various routes and should not take any information given to them with levity in order to save lives.

It condemned the renewed violence in parts of the state during which many persons, including women and children,had been hacked to death by gunmen and properties destroyed.

The president prayed for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives and also prayed for comfort for the bereaved families.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...