Insecurity: Zamfara Police Commissioner visits pin down points  

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Zamfara, Mr Ayuba Elkanah, has visited police tactical operatives deployed along the Kaura Namoda-Shinkafi Road.

The visit is contained in a statement issued in Gusau by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Muhammad Shehu.

The statement said as part of its effort to curtail the security challenges along the Kaura Namoda-Shinkafi Road, Elkanah led a police tactical team to pin down points at Danbita, Dogonkarfe, Hawan Bakwai and Konar Jalop, all located in Shinkafi Local Government Area (LGA).

Elkanah said the visit was to assess the existing security arrangement along the road with a view to knowing their operational strength and capacity, so that appropriate measures could be taken to enhance the performance of police operatives.

“During the operational visit, the CP addressed officers and men and commended them for their resilience in making the road safe for commuters.

He enjoined them to be more proactive and vigilant so as to deal with any attempt to attack innocent people plying the road and its environs.

The CP informed the operatives that the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali, was fully aware of their commitment in the ongoing fight against criminal elements in the state.

He urged them to sustain the tempo so that the communities could be adequately protected.

On the new security measures implemented by the state government, the police commissioner warned his men against being compromised.

He said as anyone indicted would be sanctioned accordingly. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...