Insecurity: Zamfara govt. calls for more action by security agencies

August 26, 2021



Gov. Matawalle of Zamfara has called on operatives intensify efforts in tackling insecurity in the state.


The governor made the call in a statewide broadcast on the situation in the state, on Wednesday.


Matawalle recalled that the peace accord and reconciliation with armed bandits introduced by the state government had the surrender of bandits.


added that the also facilitated the surrender of hundreds of fire arms and release of people abducted by the bandits.


The  governor, however, described the current situation in the state as worrisome, including the growing number of widows and orphans.


“After extensive deliberation with stakeholders, the state government is appealing the public continue support operatives with credible information.”


assured that the state administration continue support in the area of intelligence and logistics.


The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that kidnapping and killing of innocent citizens particularly in rural areas have gradually returned after months of relative peace in the state. (NAN)

