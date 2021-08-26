Insecurity: Zamfara govt. calls for more action by security agencies

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has called on security operatives to intensify efforts in tackling insecurity in the state.



The governor made the call in a statewide broadcast on the security situation in the state, on Wednesday.



Matawalle recalled that the peace accord and reconciliation with armed bandits introduced by the state government had led to the surrender of many bandits.



He added that the initiative also facilitated the surrender of hundreds of fire arms and release of many people abducted by the bandits.



The governor, however, described the current security situation in the state as worrisome, including the growing number of widows and orphans.



“After extensive deliberation with stakeholders, the state government is appealing to the public to continue to support security operatives with credible information.”



He assured that the state administration would continue to support security agencies in the area of intelligence and logistics.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that kidnapping and killing of innocent citizens particularly in rural areas have gradually returned after months of relative peace in the state. (NAN)

