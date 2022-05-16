Insecurity: Zamfara Govt. advocates more security strategies along borders

By Ibrahim Ahmad

Zamfara State Acting Governor Sen. Hassan Nasiha has advocate more security strategies along Nigeria borders to check the flow of illegal firearms into the country.



This is contained in a statement issued by Director-General Press Affairs Office of the Deputy Governor, Babangida Zurmi in Gusau on Monday.



According to him, the acting governor made the call in his address at the ongoing 2nd Meeting on Pastoral Conflict Management holding currently in Maradi, Niger Republic.



Nasiha said this kind initiative of bringing together all relevant stakeholders is a welcome development as it is an avenue to discuss issues related to security and pastoral challenges.



Similarly the possible ways of harmonizing difficulties and easing of hurdles for mutual understanding and economic benefits of the two nations will also discussed.



The acting governor said all typical issues discussed would fast track restoration of the initial peaceful coexistence and relationships between the herders and farmers across the countries boundary.



Nasiha said the issues included making adequate provisions of grazing reserves, water ponds, hospitals, schools and other essentials for the government to support their animals and allow their children to access basic education.



He also called on the authorities of Niger Republic and Nigeria Government to enhance security strategies through cross examination and checkmating of logged to curtail the excesses of trans-border supply of illegal arms and ammunition.



He drew the attention of security agencies on the need to strategize their tactical operations, as perpetrators of illegal arms deal now use camels, donkeys and motorcycles crossing through the bushes.



Nasiha revealed that the present administration in the state had already budgeted the sum of six billion naira for the provision of Ruga in each of the three Senatorial Districts of the state, adding that the western zone Ruga located in Maradun Local Government area is about 98 per cent stage of completion and it comprises all the required facilities.



The week long pastoral activities featuring seminars on Pastoral Conflict Management and Reporting organized by Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) drew participants from the security and information sectors.



Participants representing the two sectors from Nigeria were delegates from Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara States, while the host Niger Republic has in attendance the Governors of Maradi, Tahoua, Zinder, Damagaram. (NAN)

