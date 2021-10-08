Insecurity: Zamfara CP visits tertiary institutions in Gusau

The Commissioner of police in Zamfara State, Mr Ayuba Elkanah, on Friday visited some tertiary institutions in Gusau, the state capital, as part of the state police command’s measures to provide security in schools across the state.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Friday by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state (PPRO), SP Muhammad Shehu.

It said “the visit followed the prevailing security challenges and efforts to ensure security and safety of all schools in the State, especially the tertiary Institutions that are currently in session.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Elkanah, on Friday led Police Tactical Commanders on a security assessment visit to all Tertiary Institutions in Gusau, the State capital.

“The purpose of the visit is to assess the existing security arrangements in the schools with a view to adding more strategies that will guarantee the Security and Safety of the students and school communities. The visit was also to create confidence for lecturers and and students in order to have a conducive atmosphere for learning” Shehu said.

The Commissioner of Police, while going round some of the school premises, assured the managements and the students that the Police is fully committed to the security of schools in the State.

He urged them to be security conscious at all times and report early warning signals to the Police for timely response.

The schools visited by the commissioner and his Tactical Commanders were the Federal University Gusau (FUG), Federal College of Education Technical Gusau (FCET), School of Nursing and Midwifry and Zamfara State College of Arts and Science, all based in Gusau.

According to the PPRO, similar visits will be replicated to other tertiary Institutions outside the State capital (NAN)

