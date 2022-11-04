Insecurity: YPP commends DSS, calls for use of artificial intelligence 

By Diana Omueza

The Young Progressives Party (YPP), has commended the Department of State Services (DSS), on its efforts at curbing insecurity in the country,

The YPP, however, called for increased artificial intelligence gathering.

The party’s Presidential Candidate, Mr Malik Ado-Ibrahim, said this at a news conference on Friday, in Abuja.

Ado-Ibrahim said that the DSS, in partnership with other security agencies, must explore the use of both artificial and human intelligence, in order to win the war against insecurity.

“What we have seen by the DSS in the arrest of suspected terrorists shows that there is need to explore artificial intelligence gathering, in order to halt security threats in the country.

“We must commend the DSS for acting the way they did through the use of intel.

“We have seen that we have all it takes as a country to halt insecurity, and as such the army should not always be brought into internal security issues.

“We can start by changing the narrative in handling security issues through the introduction of a National Guard, as I stated in my manifesto.

“And this will allow for the use of both artificial and human intelligence, which is the best method of gathering information, to halt insecurity in the country,” he said.

He urged governments at all levels, to make the protection of lives and properties of citizens a top priority in governance.

The YPP presidential candidate also urged government to be sensitive to people’s feelings and have empathy for them in the face of the rising security threats.

“We must understand that matters of security is not political, but a matter of life and death that any government must strive to preserve,” he said.

Ado-Ibrahim recommended the use of modern security technology, intelligence-gathering and proper channels for disseminating security related information to the public.

He said that only a modern security architecture was capable of detecting security threats and proffering immediate solutions to prevent possible attacks and escalating tensions. (NAN)

