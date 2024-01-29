…..Insecurity: Women groups task NASS members to resume plenary

The Womanifesto, a group of over 500 women organisations, activists, advocates and practitioners, has called on the National Assembly (NASS) members to resume from their extended recess to tackle insecurity in the country.

The group made the demand in a statement signed by Dr Abiola Akiiode-Afolabi, the Executive Director, Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC), on Sunday in Abuja.

Akiiode-Afolabi said the constant threat of violence and kidnapping has left Nigerians, especially women and children unsafe, vulnerable and exposed to sexual violence.

She said: “Nigerians have felt the brunt of this crisis and have had to crowd fund ransoms payable to criminals.

“Despite this, victims of kidnappings are still being murdered by criminals, leaving the nation in a dire state of distress.

”In the midst of this crisis, Womanifesto finds it unimaginable that the National Assembly extended its holiday after a three-week Christmas and New Year recess.

“This action, we believe, reeks of nonchalance and lack of empathy by those elected to represent the interest of Nigerians.

“This action is grossly unacceptable to us. We demand that the National Assembly call off this recess and resume plenary immediately.”

She also said that the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED) revealed that over 380 people were kidnapped in Nigeria between Dec. 1, 2023, and Jan. 3, 2024.

“The number of reported kidnapped persons in Nigeria between June 2022 and July 2023 increased to 3,620, an analysis of data from SB Morgan Intelligence reveals.

“We however believe that the exact number of people kidnapped in Nigeria in 2024 may be higher,” she said.

While commending the security agencies for their efforts, the groups urged government to take concrete steps to ensure the safety of its citizens.

She said: “Our security forces must be anticipatory rather than reactionary.

“This includes increasing security measures, providing support to victims of violence, and holding perpetrators accountable for their actions.”

The National Assembly proceeded on break on Dec. 30, 2023, shortly after passing the 2024 Appropriation Bill, and announced Jan. 23, 2024, as the resumption date.

The House of Representatives has announced an extension of its ongoing recess, with the resumption of members now slated for Jan. 30.

Signatories to the statement included ActionAid Nigeria, African Women’s Initiative (AWI), Alliances for Africa (AfA), Amnesty International Nigeria, and Association of Nigeria Women’s Business Network (ANWBN).

Others are Dr Oby Ezekwesili, Cedar Seed Foundation, Centre for Health and Development in Africa (CHEDA), Education As A Vaccine (EVA), Federation of Muslim Women Association in Nigeria (FOMWAN) and Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA).

Also, Jama’atul Nasir Islam (Women Wing), She Forum Africa, TechHerNG, Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA), Women in Politics Forum (WIPF), and 100 Women Lobby Group (100WLG), amongst others. (NAN)

By Justina Auta

