Insecurity will reduce if we respect each other’s religion – Cleric

By Christian Njoku

The chief Imam of Calabar central mosque, Alhaji Kabir Olowolayemo, said that the current insecurity in Nigeria could be curbed if citizens respected each other’s religions.

Olowolayemo stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Saturday in commemoration of the Eid-El -Kabir celebration.

He said that sallah is all about the sacrifice which the Holy Prophet demonstrated when he was alive and urges everyone to emulate him for a lasting peace.

“The major problem we have in Nigeria is that most of us are only concerned about ourselves without considering the ways and feelings of others.

“My advice for the entire nation is that if we want a lasting solution to the issue of insecurity and the lack of peace, it is for us to respect each other irrespective of religion and ethnicity,” he said.

He said religion should play a vital role in mediating between the citizens of the nation and should not be a divisive component.

Olowolayemo advised Nigerians not to allow religion and tribal sentiments becloud their reasoning in the task of nation building.

“Nigeria is a circular state we should not use religion or tribe as criteria for choosing our leaders, rather people should vote according to their consciences.

“Allowing our votes to be influenced by material things is not wise as these items will be exhausted in less than a week and our sufferings will continue.

“We must forget our differences and go for most credible candidates who have the capacity to bring lasting solutions to the myriads of challenges we face as a nation,” he said. (NAN)

