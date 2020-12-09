Insecurity: Why Kaduna will adopt inclusive approach – Uba Sani

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani has revealed that a stakeholders meeting, chaired by the Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Hadiza Balarabe has resolved to apply an all-inclusive approach to the lingering insecurity in the State.

The lawmaker explained that an inclusive approach would involve critical stakeholders and the security agents joining hands together to confront the menace of banditry and kidnapping. He also revealed that the stakeholders have assured the security agencies of full support to enable them “take the battle to bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements terrorizing the people of Kaduna State”.

The lawmaker, who is also the Chairman Senate Committee on Banking Insurance and Other Financial institutions, disclosed that “the people would also be fully mobilized to take necessary measures within their communities to complement the efforts of security agencies”.

The lawmaker also stated that the meeting was “a clear indication that stakeholders have had enough of the menace of bandits and kidnappers.”

“All hands must now be on deck to put an end to the menace. The total support of our people is required to make a success of the new resolve” the Senator declared.

Senator Sani, who described the meeting as high-level consultation, colored by “incisive and frank” discourse was a demonstration of the stakeholders’ resolve towards “urgent measures” capable of stopping further deterioration of the insecurity problem.

In attendance at the enlarged meeting of stakeholders were Senator Suleman Abdu Kwari, members of the House of Representatives, Kaduna House of Assembly, commissioner for Internal Security, that of Justice and Local Government Chairmen.