Insecurity: Why Jigawa is peaceful – Emir

The Emir of Dutse, HRH Nuhu Sanusi says in spite being surrounded by insecurity troubled states, Jigawa has remained the most peaceful in the country because of inclusive governance.

The Emir said this on Monday in Dutse, when the Minister of Information and Culture paid him a courtesy visit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister is on one-day official visit to Jigawa to inspect an integrated farm project, Malam Alu Agro Allied Company, the tallest poll hoisting Nigeria flag and Birnin-Kudu rock painting.

The traditional ruler said: “Jigawa is the most peaceful state in the country.

“We do not have the problem of bandits , Boko Haram insurgents and other dissident groups because our local communities are well taken care of.

“The traditional institution is supported by the state government in making people aware of the need for peaceful co-existence.

“We have in the palace a whole department dedicated for conflict resolutions and one of the district head is in charge of the department.

“We treat between 3,000 to 4,000 cases of dispute in a month and this has helped to reduce drastically the need for people to go to court.’’

The Emir added that the state government under the leadership of Gov. Badaru Abubakar was supporting peasant farmers who constituted the larger population of the state.

He said the state had invested so much to encourage peasant farmers and ensuring that people were engage, thereby shunning crime.

The traditional ruler called on other state governors particularly in the North East and North Central to take cue from Jigawa to rid the country of violent crimes.

He also called on the Federal Government to continue to support agriculture to keep people engaged and overcome high cost of living.

Sanusi also thanked the Minister for leading a top delegation consisting of five Chief Executive Officers in his ministry to the state.

He commended the proprietor of the integrated farm project, Hon. Farouk Aliyu for locating the venture in Jigawa.

Earlier, the minister thanked the Emir for the warm welcome he accorded his team.

NAN reports that the minister was accompanied by the Directors-General of Nigeria Television Authority, Yakubu Ibn Mohammed, Radio Nigeria, Monsur Liman and National Orientation Agency, Garba Abari.

Others are the DGs of National Commission for Museum and Monument, Prof. Abba Tijani and Nigeria Tourism Development Commission, Folorunsho Coker. (NAN)

