Insecurity: WHO donates trauma kits to Plateau govt

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has donated Trauma Kits to Plateau government to provide succour for victims of the attack on Christmas eve in the state.

Musa Mahdi, WHO’s Coordinator in Plateau, who presented the kits on Tuesday in Jos, noted that the gesture was in line with the organisation’s mandate of supporting government to address humanitarian crisis.

Mahdi explained that the kits contained commodities that could be used to meet the health needs of the displaced persons in the state.

“This trauma kits have over 60 equipment in each of them that can be used to conduct over 200 procedures and attend to over 100 persons with severe injuries.

“We are presenting this to Plateau government to enable it respond and provide immediate remedy to all health emergencies,” he said.

Receiving the items, Dr Cletus Shirkuk, the Commissioner for Health, Plateau, thanked WHO for the gesture, and promised that the items would be put to good use.

He called on groups and individuals to support the state toward meeting the humanitarian needs of the displaced persons. (NAN)

By Polycarp Auta

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

