The Police Command in Ebonyi has reiterated its commitment to the protection of lives and property in the state, especially during and after the Eid-El-Fitri celebration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Federal Government had announced Wednesday and Thursday as public holidays for SALLAH celebrations.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah told NAN on Tuesday in Abakaliki, that police in the state had mapped out strategies to ensure adequate security.

She expressed worry over the way police personnel across states of the federation were being attacked and killed noting that even with the attacks, there would be no going back in the fight against crimes in the society.

“In this period of Eid-El-Fitri, we are not going to relent; though, our men have been attacked and killed all over the country but we will not relent.

“We will continue to do the good work and protect the people. I urge everyone to go about their normal business. Our men are ready to man the eateries, recreation centres, worship centres.

“The Police in the state have mapped out adequate security in the state during the Eid-El-Fitri celebration.

“We also urge all people of Ebonyi to be law abiding, always report any suspicious movement; like police always say, “See something, say something,” Odah advised. (NAN)

