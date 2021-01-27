Insecurity: VAI harps on proper enforcement of ban on unauthorised possession of firearms

The Voters Awareness Initiative (VAI) on Wednesday urged governments to properly enforce ban on possession of firearms by unauthorised persons, as a strategy to improve security.

The President of VAI, Mr Wale Ogunade, gave the advice in a statement in Lagos.

He urged state governors to evolve more lasting solutions to security challenges in their states.

He commended the agreement by

governors of South West states and leadership of Miyette Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), in Akure, in an effort to promote peace and security.

Ogunade noted that MACBAN members agreed, among other things, to formal registration and avoidance from night grazing as well as end to underage herding.

Ogunade, however, said that the agreement was not enough to curb nefarious activities.

“We are aware of the fact that Nigeria is poor in data gathering and management.

“VAI is a witness to the plethora of data already gathered in the country which include samples of fingerprints; yet, crimes are committed daily without law enforcement agents being able to apprehend culprits,” he said.

Ogunade said that registration of herders, which might include fingerprint sample taking, might not achieve much in the long run.

“Voters Awareness Initiative is of the candid view that this measure is not far-reaching enough in achieving the set goal of controlling criminality in the region or other parts of the country, “Ogunade said.

According to him the agreement should have included prohibition of firearm possession by unauthorised people. (NAN