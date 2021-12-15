Insecurity: UNILORIN enforces new stickers on commercial vehicles

The Management of University of Ilorin has officially unveiled new stickers designed to identify commercial vehicles operating on its campus.

It will also enable the authorities monitor vehicular movements within and outside the campus.

Prof. Tajudeen Ajibade, the Dean of Students Affairs, who presented the stickers on Wednesday to the operators, said the new stickers would help in protecting the students and other commuters plying the campus against insecurity ravaging the nation.

Ajibade explained that the action becomes necessary because management has noticed strange vehicles on campus coupled with the alarming rate of kidnapping in the country.

“The University administration felt it’s necessary to come up with this idea for ease of identification of registered vehicles on campus.

“There are strange vehicles on campus. So, we have introduced the stickers for our students to know those buses that are working for the university and those that are not,’’ he said.

The Dean said that in addition to safeguarding students from being kidnapping and other related dangers, the University would commence vehicle inspection and check road worthiness of vehicles to figure out unregistered buses and those that are not fit for the University campus.

“We will go on vehicle inspection very soon. Those that are not road-worthy will be thrown out and those that meet with our standards will be allowed to stay,’’ he said.

Ajibade warned students not to board any vehicle without the new stickers for their safety.

According to the Dean, speed-breakers constructed on the campus roads have assisted in reducing road accidents in the University.

He advocated for more speed-breakers and Zebra Crossing signs on major areas on the campus roads.

In his response, Mr Isa Bello of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, appreciated efforts of the University’s management in improving the security status of the Campus.

He observed that the issue of kidnapping is terrifying and commended the institution for taking such measures.

Bello further said the stickers presented would also improve the security of the school and those of the vehicle operators.

On his part, the Chairman, Tricycle Association, Unilorin Branch, Mr Yakub Ibrahim, advised the students to be careful and ensure that they board approved tricycle for the university. (NAN)

