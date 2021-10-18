Insecurity: UNICAL VC seeks partnership with Nigerian Air Force

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, has sought the partnership of the Nigerian Air Force in Calabar in the area of security provision for the institution.

Obi said this on Monday in Calabar when the Commander of 305 Special Mobility Group, Air Commodore Garba Jibia, paid her a courtesy call in her office.

She said that the university was facing security challenges, ranging from kidnapping of staff and students, stealing on campus among others, hence the need to collaborate with the military for enhanced security.

The VC told the Commander that the university shares its boundary with the Qua River, adding that most suspected kidnappers were using the waterways to gain entrance into the school.

She solicited for steady presence of the Nigerian Air Force on campus, adding that such patrol and ‘show of force’ can go a long way to scare suspected kidnappers and thieves.

“As a university, we are willing to partner with the Nigerian Air Force because we have our security challenges.

“We need the support of the Nigerian Air Force with their presence on campus. Security has become a major challenge in the country and the military still remain the face of our hope,” she said.

The VC suggested to the Commander that the university was ready to mount short courses for personnel of the command with a view to further impart knowledge on them.

Speaking earlier, the Commander said that his visit was part of his familiarisation tour to key institutions in the state on his resumption as the Commader of the Nigerian Air Force in Calabar in September.

He told the VC that the University of Calabar falls withing their Area of Responsibility, adding that the Command would continue to carry out routine patrol on campus.

“The University of Calabar is key to us. We will do our best to protect the university and the students because it falls under our Area of Responsibility.

“As a Command, we are ready to collaborate and partner with the university in many areas,” he said.

The Commander thanked the VC for advocating short courses for personnel of the Command, adding that such partnership would impart more knowledge on personnel of the Command.

Jibia told the VC that personnel of the Command would also collaborate with the security department of the university for training, exchange of ideas and combat alertness. (NAN)

