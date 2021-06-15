Insecurity: Umahi solicits support for Nigerian army

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has called on Nigerians to support the Nigerian Army to tackle current security challenges in the country.

Umahi made the appeal when he visited the Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, on Tuesday in Abuja.

He noted that the military had achieved tremendous successes in the fight against insurgency and other forms of criminality across the country.



The governor said that Nigerians ought to encourage the military to discharge their constitutional mandates of ensuring peace and security as well as protecting the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

“I came to greet the chief of Army Staff on his appointment and to pledge our commitment to support his operations and programmes not only in the South East but in Nigeria as a whole.

“We need patriotism because what we lack is patriotism.

“The First World War I am told started with a family quarrel and we have a lot of fake news from people that do not appreciate what leaders pass through in this country.

“It is quite discouraging and that is why I have come to let them (military) know that Nigerians appreciate what they are doing.



“Some of them have paid the supreme sacrifice, they have families; they have children just like any one of us.

“They keep awake and risk their lives so that we have peace and so we need to appreciate them,” he said.



Responding, the army chief commended the governor for his continuous support for the army and its operations in Ebonyi and entire South East.

Yahaya assured the governor that the Nigerian Army would continue to partner the state in the area of security.



He added that the army authorities would work with the state to create additional units and formations to address banditry and other crimes in Ebonyi and the country at large. (NAN)