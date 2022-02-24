Insecurity: Ugwuanyi summons Nkanu leaders, elders to emergency meeting

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has summoned and elders of Nkanu West, Nkanu East, Enugu South, Enugu North and Enugu East government areas to an emergency security meeting.

This is contained in an emergency statement issued by Special Adviser to Governor on Information, Mr Steve Oruruo, n Enugu.

meeting is to hold on Thursday by 2:30p.m. at Government House, Enugu.

“Those invited for security meeting are government chairmen of five councilc.

“Others are all members of Enugu State House of Assembly, representing people of Nkanu West, Nkanu East, Enugu South, Enugu North and Enugu East constituencies.

“All and Presidents General of autonomous communities in affected five council areas of state,” state government said. (NAN)

