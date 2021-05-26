The Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission(UBEC), Dr Hamid Bobboyi, has commended Nigerian children for their resilience in spite of cases of insecurity and other challenges in schools.

Bobboyi gave the commendation on Wednesday in Abuja, to mark the 2021 Children’s Day celebration.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Children’s Day in Nigeria is marked on May 27 annually, to celebrate children.

The executive secretary said that the only explanation for the Nigerian child’s ability to learn in the midst of challenges was the determination to acquire education.

“I congratulate Nigerian children for their resilience in spite of the difficult times. We find schools in the centre of insecurity in the country.

“A lot of our schools in different parts of the country have been attacked, children have been abducted and unfortunately some have lost their lives,” he said.

According to him, the children also faced difficult times in terms of the lockdown during the COVID-19, where they had to stay at home for many months.

“Some were able to use available facilities including television and radio, to ensure that they continued to learn.

“Those who had the capacity to use the internet were able to do so and this is commendable, to say the least, he said.

He said that the process helped them to brace up in spite of the challenges to continue learning shows their resilience.”

Bobboyi gave assurance that UBEC was working with relevant stakeholders within and outside the country to ensure that every Nigerian child acquired education.

NAN reports that relevant authorities take advantage of the children’s day celebration to discuss children’s rights and while proffering solutions to their challenges.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

