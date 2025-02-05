Insecurity: Tinubu tasks military on innovative, proactive measures

President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerian Armed Forces to adopt innovative and proactive measures in addressing the security challenges facing the nation.

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Tinubu, who was represented by the Minister of Defence, Muhammed Badaru, gave the charge at the opening of the 2025 Chief of Defence Staff’s Joint Task Force Commanders Conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said the conference with the theme, “Enhancing Jointness across all Theatres of Operations”, was a germane effort by the armed forces to bolster efficiency towards addressing the security challenges confronting the country.

He said the nation’s security landscape was dynamic and constantly evolving, suggesting the need to harmonise efforts and evolve proactive and innovative measures that could decisively address the security threats.

According to him, it is only through jointness, synergy and cooperation that the nation can leverage its collective strengths and unique capabilities to present a unified front against all threats to the nation.

“Beyond the jointness of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, it is vital for us to explore effective integration of the military, police, intelligence and security agencies.

“Such an integrated approach will further strengthen our resolve to attain stipulated strategic objectives.

“While I applaud the tremendous efforts of the armed forces, I wish to also commend the various joint task forces and security agencies operating across the country for demonstrating the tenacity to bring all armed criminals to book,” he said.

The President said his administration had prioritised Nigeria’s security and would remain committed to supporting the armed forces and other security and para-military agencies in discharging their assigned tasks and responsibilities.

He said the conference would provide a unique forum for all Services Chiefs and Commanders of the Joint Task Forces to re-evaluate their operations, re-strategise and chart better ways for more effective performance.

He urged them to holistically explore in detail, the concept of jointness, while harnessing the power of emerging technologies and innovation.

“I further implore you to continue to work together to ensure multi-agency synergy on all fronts as this will enable the armed forces remain an agile, adaptable and lethal force performing at its highest potential,” he added.

In his remarks, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Amb. Dunoma Ahmed, commended the armed forces for their steadfast commitment to peace and security of the nation.

Tuggar said the armed forces had consistently and professionally protected the nation and adapted to bravely confronting novel threats and existential challenges to the national interests and the stability.

According to him, promoting peace and security is the cardinal underpinning of our foreign policy and the very bone that unites the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the military, mindful that Nigeria remains a beacon of hope for the African continent and a source of inspiration and admiration, as well as hope for the wider world.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs takes seriously the crucial task of translating our government’s and people’s vision and aspirations into effective diplomatic action.

“At this juncture, we wish to commend the military for adopting innovative ideas and also pay tribute to a whole-society approach in addressing the dual challenges of terrorism and insurgency.

“As we face the task and prepare for future eventualities, our response must extend beyond the conventional military paradigm to encompass diplomatic, economic, social and cultural dimensions,” he said.

On his part, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, Sen. Ahmed Lawan, called for increased investment in defence and intelligence sector to defeat the existing threats across the country.

Lawan also called for restructuring of the procurement processes in the military to align with the various needs of the services by having a harmonised system.

According to him, the National Assembly has always remained committed to supporting the military in terms of funding and providing resources to the armed forces.

“We have always supported, and at this point, on the commandments of the President, for increasing the resources for 2025 budget year for the Armed Forces and other security agencies,” he said.(NAN)



