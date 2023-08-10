Insecurity threatening existence of South-East -Reps

By Femi Ogunshola

The House of Representatives ad hoc Committee say insecurity was threatening the foundation of the South East region’s existence.

Rep. Obi Agocha, the Chairman of the committee, said this in Abuja on Thursday while interfacing with security agencies to reduce banditry, assassination, kidnaping and others criminalities in Abia.

He said the interface was aimed at addressing insecurity that had cast a shadow in Abia, adding that several occurrences of insecurity had threatened the region’s foundation.

Agocha said the committee understood the fact that no single solution could provide a quick fixed in addressing the menace.

He, however, said that such challenges required a collective approach, adding that security agencies and all stakeholders must be prepared to tackle this menace.

“We must collaborate to nip this crisis in the bud. We must work in synergy to create a stronger force against insecurity in the region, ” he said.

He said Umunneochi a community in Abia, the epicenter of the battle has cross boundaries with other states in the South East.

The lawmaker alleged that most of the non-state actors like IPOB and Eastern Security Network, often come to commit crime in that area and disappeared to neighbouring states.

The chairman expressed displeasure over the absence of some security agencies who failed to attend, adding that the lawmakers would not condone such attitude.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the security agencies present at the meeting were, the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) (NAN)

