Students of Taraba State University Jalingo on Tuesday organised a peace summit aimed at addressing insecurity through social change.

Mr Dennis Shima, the Students’ House of Representative Speaker and Chairman organising committee, said that the event is to create a peace advocacy forum that would educate citizens in rural areas on the need to live harmoniously with one another.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the summit is tagged ‘Easter lunch’.

Shima said the summit is to contribute their quota to end the security challenges in the state and the nation.

According to him, the summit became necessary following escalating insecurity in their different forms across the country.

Shima said that as students, they thought it wise to put in place the summit to complement the peace efforts of Gov. Darius Ishaku to collectively foster unity and ensure development in the state.

“We are launching a network that would reach out to rural citizens where the crisis usually starts and we believe it would be easy to foster peace those communities.

“We believe our academic certificate would not be useful if there is no peace among our various ethnic groups and that is why we think an advocacy forum is the key,’’ he said.

Prof. Patrick Oromarike, Head, Department of Political Science and International Relations of the university commended the students over the move towards ending insecurity in communities.

Oromarike, who was represented by Dr Julius Ngomba, the department’s Examination Officer, commended the students for their efforts in tackling insecurity in communities across the nation.

Rev. Fr Isaac Nyame, a Guest Speaker at the occasion urged the students and other citizens to ensure peace and unity in their various communities to enhance nation building for a better society. (NAN)

