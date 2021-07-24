Insecurity: Taraba police wives throw weight behind husbands

By Callistus Agwaza, Jalingo

The Taraba State chapter Chairperson of Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) Hajia Sidikat Ahmed Azare, on Saturday said that the wives of police officers in the state are fully committed to supporting their husbands morally and any other ways in the fight against crime in the state.

Azare said this at the commissioning ceremony of POWA Multipurpose Hall at the Jalingo Divisional headquarters of the Nigerian Police Force.

She noted that once fully functional, the hall would be a source of income for the association from which the wives could draw to solve some problems without putting unnecessary pressure on their husbands who would in turn be more focused on their work.

Azare, who is also the wife of the state Commissioner of Police AIG Ahmed Muhammed Azare (recently promoted to AIG) said that the project was possible due to support from various persons from within and outside the Force.

Wife of the state Governor Barr. Anna Ishaku who commissioned the project commended the wives of the police officers and urged members of the public to patronize the hall and to continue to support the association in all their endeavors.

The state deputy governor Alhaji Haruna Manu said that the state would continue to support the wives for the security of lives and property of the people since the peaceful homes for the officers means a better force and better security for the people.

Meanwhile, the Speaker Taraba State House of Assembly Prof. Joseph Albasu Kunini called on the women to always make their homes a refreshing one for their husbands as they continue in the fight to restore security in the state.

Kunini who commended the POWA Taraba for the great initiative said that “the police is only as good as his home. Their is no way an officer will be able to put in his best in the field of his home is not in good shape. It is just natural. As such, I urge you to soothe, comfort, even pamper your husbands whenever they return home from the battle field. The home should refresh them for the days ahead rather than inflame them” he said

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...