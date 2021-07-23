Insecurity: Tambuwal Tells Citizens Not To Play Politics

July 23, 2021 Favour Lashem



Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has again called on people in the state not to play with the security situation in some parts of the state and the country in general.

The governor stated on Wednesday while receiving the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar who a traditional sallah homage at the Government Lodge, Sokoto.

Stressing the need people of the state to collaborate with each other irrespective of political differences with a view to curtail the security challenges in the state, Tambuwal also charged them to be vigilant about the activities of informants who give information to bandits in their domain.

According to , the state government in collaboration with security agents is making effort to improve the security situation in the state, hence the need to give maximum support and cooperation to it in order to achieve the desired objectives.

The governor also said the state government had within the first two years of its coming to power constructed about 25 district heads palaces, assuring the remaining will be continued.

He thanked the Sultan and traditional rulers in the state for their support and cooperation to all policies and programmes of the state government.

In remarks, Sultan Abubakar called on local government councils in the state to collaborate with the traditional rulers improvement of security in their domains.

At the the district heads of Achida, Sabon Birni, Yabo and the Galadiman Gari, a title holder, thanked the goverment measures being taken to roll back the security challenges in some parts of the state.

They also thanked the state government for its welfare, support and cooperation to them and assured it of their total support and cooperation.

