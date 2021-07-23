Insecurity: Tambuwal Tells Citizens Not To Play Politics

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has again called on people in the state not to play politics with the security situation in some parts of the state and the country in general.

The governor stated this on Wednesday while receiving the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar who paid him a traditional sallah homage at the Government Lodge, Sokoto.

Stressing the need for the people of the state to collaborate with each other irrespective of political differences with a view to curtail the security challenges in the state, Tambuwal also charged them to be vigilant about the activities of informants who give information to bandits in their domain.

According to him, the state government in collaboration with security agents is making effort to improve the security situation in the state, hence the need to give maximum support and cooperation to it in order to achieve the desired objectives.

The governor also said the state government had within the first two years of its coming to power constructed about 25 district heads palaces, assuring that the remaining will be continued.

He thanked the Sultan and traditional rulers in the state for their support and cooperation to all policies and programmes of the state government.

In his remarks, Sultan Abubakar called on local government councils in the state to collaborate with the traditional rulers for the improvement of security in their domains.

At the ceremony the district heads of Achida, Sabon Birni, Yabo and the Galadiman Gari, a title holder, thanked the goverment for the measures being taken to roll back the security challenges in some parts of the state.

They also thanked the state government for its welfare, support and cooperation to them and assured it of their total support and cooperation.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...