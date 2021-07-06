Insecurity: Sule pledges to support NSCDC, other security agencies

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has pledged to support the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other security agencies to fight crime and criminality in the state.

Sule made the promise when he hosted the new Commandant of the NSCDC in the state, Mr Abbas Bappa, at the Government House, Lafia on Tuesday.

“I will continue to employ the services of NSCDC and other security outfits toward fortifying the security of the state,” he said.

The governor, while welcoming the new commandant of the NSCDC to the state, urged him to sustain the good works of his predecessor, Mr Mahmood Fari.

He said with his experience there is the need to build on the successes of tackling the vandalism of railway tracks, among other public facilities.

He commended the initiative of the NSCDC in involving the female squad in its operations.

He also lauded the corps for introducing Agro Rangers which he noted would assist in the take-off of National Livestock Transformation Plan.

Bappa had earlier said he was at the government house to introduce himself to the governor and to as well reassure him of the mandate of the organisation as it related to issues of peace and security.

He highlighted the safe schools initiative as one of the new strategies introduced by the Commandant General of NSCDC to see to the training of more personnel especially women in enhancing security across academic institutions.

The new commandant however requested for the governor’s support in the area of operational patrol vehicles among other pressing needs.

Similarly, the New Controller of Correctional Services Centre in the state, Mr Aliyu Yahuza, who took over from his predecessor recently transferred to Taraba, appreciated the governor’s effort in granting amnesty to 36 inmates as well as other commitments that would improve the situation of the inmates.

Responding, the governor assured the authorities of the Correctional Services of his administration’s continued support.

Sule was also emphatic on redeeming his earlier pledge to provide some equipment that would allow the inmates acquire vocational skills while serving their terms in the correctional facility. (NAN)

