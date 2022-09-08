Insecurity: Stakeholders harp on inter-agency collaboration

Inter-agency collaboration, and synergy between government and the diverse groups in society, are needed to prevent and contain crime as well as the fight against insecurity.

The resources and capabilities available to the government and communities should also be assessed so that appropriate roles and resources can be allocated to agencies and groups within the community.

Participants at the one day workshop, which was organized by the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA) in collaboration with Nigerian Maritime and Safety Agency (NIMASA) for security agencies in Kaduna State made these recommendations.

The theme of the workshop which was ‘’Security and Safety in Emergency’’, was organized to strengthen inter-agency collaboration between the Armed Forces, Police and other security forces.

Personnel of Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force, Nigerian Police Force, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigerian Immigration Service, Federal and State Fire Services attended.

In a communique issued at the end of the workshop on Thursday, the participants recommended that ‘’society should promote values, norms, rules and laws that uphold peaceful coexistence.’’

While reiterating that security is everybody’s business, the participants harped on the ‘’need to elect leaders that have the ability to secure the people.’’

The communique noted that ‘’inter-agency rivalry is still a stumbling block against the fight against insecurity,’’ adding that ‘’no agency or Government can do it alone without collaboration with each other.

