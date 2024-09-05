Insecurity: SOSG hands over 20 vehicles, 710 motorcycles to Community Guard Corps 

Sokoto State Government has handed over 20 Hilux vans and 710 motorcycles to the newly established Community Guard Corps in the state.

The Special adviser to the Governor on Security matters, retired Col. Abdul Usman handed over the vehicles and motorcycles to the Commanders of the 13 local government areas offices of the corps with high cases of banditry at the state headquarters of the corps.

Represented by the Director, Administration Department of Security Matters, Almustafa Sayudi, the S A said the vehicles are meant to further equip the corps penetrate into the nooks and crannies of their communities.

This, he said, was the view to protecting them from any form of threats by the bandits.

He charged the personnel ot the corps to ensure that the vehicles and motorcycles are judiciously used.

“These vehicles and motorcycles are not for personal use, but for official use only.

” Remember that the government spent huge amount of money to purchase these vehicles and motorcycles,so ensure their proper utilization and routine mentainance,”Abdul appealed.

He also restated the present administration’s readiness to secure the state at all times.

He urged, “Let me remind the Sokoto State Community Guard Corps that your role is complementary, you are expected to compliment the conventional security outfits to safeguard our rural dwellers.”

Col. Abudul also appealed for support from the rural communities especially in the 13 most affected local government areas so that the members of the corps can perform their duties with due diligence.

Also speaking, the Sokoto State Commissioner for Local Governments and Chieftaincy Matters, Ibrahim Dadi Adare, said special funds have been set aside for the proper maintenance of the vehicles.

Represented by the Director, Local Government Matters, Bello Musa, the Commissioner assured the local government’s support to ensure that the corps succeds in discharging its duties.

The State Commander of the

Corps, retired Col. Musa Na Allah Idris, assured the state government that the vehicles would be properly mentained.

The Commander also expressed confidence that with the training given to the personnel of the corps,they would put in their best in ridding the state of banditry and appealed for support from all sundry in that regards.

It could be recalled that the Sokoto State Government established the Community Guard Corps in line with a resolution by the North-West Governors’ Forum to establish state’s Community Watch Corps to checkmate the activities of bandits that have been terrorizing the zone.

Kastina State was the first to launch the programme followed by Zamfara State, subsequently Sokoto State.

With this happy development, analysts are of the opinion that the rampant bandits’ attack would reduce in the North-West zone.