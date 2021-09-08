Insecurity: SOSG donates 143 patrol vehicles, 550 bikes In 15 months

Sokoto state government has donated 143 operational patrol vehicles and 550 motorcycles to security agencies within the state in less than two years.

Part of these were ten brand new Hilux vans that were donated to the vigilante groups in the state on Monday in order to boost their efforts in the renewed thrust by the state government to checkmate banditry, kidnapping and sundry criminality especially in the Eastern flank.

On June 3, 2020, Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal made a huge donation of 98 vehicles that were distributed to all the security agencies in the state.

26 days afterwards 50 Boxer (C125) motorcycles were donated to the 26 Battalion, Nigerian Army, Sokoto,

Eight months later Gov. Tambuwal gave 15 patrol vehicles out the 25 purchased for similar purpose to the Nigeria Police.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the Government Lodge One inside Government House, Sokoto, Gov. Tambuwal said the gesture was to assist the vigilante groups in order for them to conduct surveillance and intelligence gathering that will facilitate the work of security agencies in the state.

The governor also said the government has provided the groups with uniforms and monthly allowances as well as other logistics to enhance the effective discharge of their duty.

Tambuwal also commended the leadership of the vigilante groups for their sacrifices, commitment and support to the security agencies in the state, saying

He cautioned the vigilante to ensure that their operational conduct is guided by security agencies in the state at all times, just as he also warned that no form of armed volunteering (‘Yan Sa Kai) would be tolerated by the government.

While urging citizens of the state wishing to join the vigilante groups to come forward for screening, Gov. Tambuwal thanked religious leaders and traditional rulers for their support and cooperation to the security agencies in the state.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner of Police, Kamaluddeen Okunola Kolawale expressed gratitude to the governor for the gesture, noting that it is in line with the notion of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) on community policing.

He also assured that the Police will work hand in hand with the vigilante in the state.

