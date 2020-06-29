Insecurity: Sokoto govt donates 50 motorcycles to Army

Share the news













Against security challenges in the state, the Sokoto state government, on Monday donated 50 Boxer motorcycles, to the 26 Battalion of the Nigerian Army.

The donation, Governor Aminu Tambuwal said, is in continuation of government’s effort to strengthen the capacity of security agencies operating, in order to bring to armed bandits in the Eastern part of the state.

Represented by Saidu Umar, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tambuwal said the gesture was to “scale up the quantum of assistance being given to security agencies in order to make it easy for government to secure the lives and property of the people.”

It could be recalled that the state government, in the past few weeks, made donations of operational vehicles, totalling 115 to all the security agencies in the state.

Out of the total the army formations, the 8 Division and now the 26 Battalion, in the state got the lion share of more than 90 vehicles, with now additional 50 motorcycles.

Receiving the motorcycles on behalf of the Battalion, its Officer Commanding, Lt. Col. Umar Ahmad Muhammad, applauded Tambuwal’s efforts and assured the state government that the soldiers were now battle ready to confront the bandits marauding in parts of the state.

Related