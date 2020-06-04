Insecurity: Sokoto donates 98 vehicles, to establish communication unit

Share the news













By Abdallah el-Kurebe

Following bandit attacks, especially in the Eastern of Sokoto, the state government has donated 98 vehicles to security agencies to curb general insecurity in the state.

Presenting the vehicles to security chiefs, at the government house on Wednesday, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, disclosed that they were procured by the state government in collaboration with the 23 local government councils.

He called on the security agencies to continue to work together as well as share intelligence among themselves, to ensure effective synergy.

According to the the governor, the donation was to compliment the effort of the federal government in fighting insecurity in the country, even though “security is exclusive reserve of the Federal Government.”

Tambuwal said the state government would soon set up a fully equipped Communication Control Center, to enable citizens interface effectively with security operatives.

He assured people in the state of government’s resolve to tackle the problem of insecurity, stressing that his administration will continue to support the security agencies to overcome the security challenges in the state.

Tambuwal commended President Muhammadu Buhari for giving him audience and responding proactively, and urged the federal government to recruit more manpower in the security agencies in the state.

The governor thanked the state task force committee on COVID-19 for their work in collaborating with security agencies in the state on the lockdown and curfew imposed by the state government.

Governor Tambuwal advised elite and people of the state to stop playing politics with issues of health, security and traditional institutions.

He also charged social critics to fear Allah to and desist from writing false information as he is ready to welcome constructive criticisms for the development of the state.

In his remarks the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Manir Dan Iya said the vehicles were fully equipped with the communication gadgets and will be distributed to police, Army, civil defence and the DSS.

He thanked the governor for approving the purchase of the vehicles.

Receiving the vehicles on behalf of the security chiefs in the state, the AIG Zone 10, Muhammad A Mustapha, thanked the state government for the gesture and assured that the vehicles will be put ti judicious use by the agencies that he assured will also redouble their effort in maintaining peace and order in the state.

