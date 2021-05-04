Insecurity: Service Chiefs to brief Senate on Thursday

May 4, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Politics, Project 0



The Service Chiefs will on Thursday brief the situation of the country.

President of the , Ahmad Lawan, made the announcement at the commencement of Tuesday’s plenary in Abuja.

The service chiefs were to appear before the upper chamber on Tuesday but was shifted due to the National Council meeting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the upper chamber had in a resolution on April 27, summoned the Service Chiefs to brief lawmakers on steps taken so far to address rising challenge in the country.

The ’s resolution was sequel to a Point of Order raised by Sen. Sani Musa (APC-).

The motion was activities of and Haram terrorists in some Local Government Areas of and other parts of Nigeria.

“Today, the National Security Council is continuing with its meeting that started last week. Therefore, the invited security heads will not be able to come for the .

“We are not sure they will finish their meeting today (Tuesday). We assume it could spill to Wednesday too.

“So to be of , we have now fixed the for the to be Thursday, May 6.

“I want to appeal to all of us that the will take from the service chiefs and other security agencies and will be very crucial for us to be properly informed, properly guided.

“And there is any request for supplementary budget, we should be able to understand why we should consider and approve such request,’’ he said.

Lawan added that on Thursday, the only item on the Order Paper would be the briefing.

“ We will do that as a day for the engagement, the interaction between the Senate and the service chiefs,’’ he said.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,