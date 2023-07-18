Insecurity: Senator wants Service Chiefs to adopt kinetic, non-kinetic approaches

Sen. Mohammed Monguno (APC-Borno) has urged the new Service Chiefs to adopt kinetic and non-kinetic approaches to counter terrorism and banditry in the country.

Monguno,who made the call in an interview with newsmen in Abuja, said both approaches should be deployed simultaneously to combat insecurity in Nigeria.

“The kinetic and non-kinetic approaches must be deployed simultaneously, community involvement should be an integral part of this renewed war against insecurity.

“It has come to a point where the role of traditional and religious leaders must be reviewed and made more effective.”

He said the National Assembly has provided various intervention measures to rid Nigeria of the challenging security.

“We have approved series of funds for security agencies since 2019 and in fact made individual sacrifices,” Monguno said.

According to him, the peculiarities of the war against the Nigerian state was one that requires multifaceted approaches, saying that no time was most appropriate than now for a change in Nigeria’s tactics against terrorism.

He said the new leadership of the Nigerian Army must act fast.

“Terrorism is a social problem, it thrives where social control measures are weak, the people must get fully involved in intelligence gathering, what happened to the local force,

“The Civilian joint military task force that provided the needed local support for the military especially in Borno state, the service chiefs should resuscitate it, there is no two ways about it.”

Monguno said governments at all levels should collaborate to provide social safety nets particularly employment opportunities for the youths that are usually targets in recruiting of terrorist and bandits.

This, he said was to dissuade them from being lured into clandestine activities.

“When terrorists are denied or starved of fertile ground for recruitment their existence begins to peg out naturally, this can only happen when the citizens are cartered for.”

Monguno said he has gone beyond his legislative functions to provide succour to a number of families in his district and even beyond.

He said Nigeria can not afford to appear helpless against the criminal b elements.

He said President Bola Tinubu has made good choices on appointment of the Service Chiefs, adding that the National Assembly would continue to engage with the Service Chiefs and ensure a synergistic impact in the fight against insecurity in the Country.(NAN)

By Kingsley Okoye

